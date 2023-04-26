Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University junior point guard A.J. Hoggard has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, according to a team spokesman.

Hoggard now joins teammate Jaden Akins in declaring for the NBA Draft. Akins is also maintaining his eligibility through the draft process.

If Hoggard were to return to Michigan State, he would have two years of eligibility remaining. Players have until May 31 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain their college eligibility. Players that declare for the draft are able to participate in pre-draft workouts and receive feedback from NBA teams. Players can also attend the NBA combine in Chicago from May 15-21.

Hoggard played in 34 games for the Spartans this year averaging 12.6 points and just under six assists a game. He was voted third-team all-Big Ten by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.