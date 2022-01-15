Michigan students participating in safe driving campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Students at 38 Michigan high schools are participating in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” peer-led traffic safety campaign.

The program is in its 11th year and aims to reduce crashes involving teenagers by encouraging them to talk with other teens and their communities about making safe-driving choices.

It’s a public-private partnership between the Ford Motor Co. Fund’s Driving Skills for Life program and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Each school receives $1,000, which students use to create a teen-led campaign that will educate their classmates and community about traffic safety topics including speeding; seat belt use; pedestrian, bicyclist and passenger safety; and impaired, distracted, nighttime and winter driving.

Schools then submit videos or presentations outlining their campaigns. The top-five schools judged to have winning campaigns will receive cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500.

Since its 2011 creation, 176 Michigan high schools have participated in “Strive for a Safer Drive.”

