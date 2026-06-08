Michigan Summer Beer Festival bringing 80+ breweries to Ypsilanti this weekend

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Brewers Guild is hosting the Michigan Summer Beer Festival this weekend in Ypsilanti, a change this year due to concerts at Michigan Stadium.

According to the guild, the summer beer festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti's Historic Depot Town. The event normally takes place at the end of July, but Morgan Wallen has two sold-out shows at Michigan Stadium that weeend.

“This decision is best for the festival our brewery members, attendees and our staff,” MBG Executive Director Scott Graham said in a statement. "The date change and other new features will be refreshing for the festival.”

Tickets are still available for the festival for $60, and prices increase to $70 on the day of the festival.

Eighty two breweries are set to participate, bringing more than 500 unique beers of 80 different styles. You can see the full list of participants here.

This year's event will also feature food, music and wrestling events. Due to legislative changes, the festival also no longer requires the need to exchange tokens for beer samples.

There will also be a makers market that features local artists and artisans with books, jewelry, men's grooming products and more.