Michigan Supreme Court approves Juneteenth court holiday

LANSING (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court added Juneteenth to the official list of court holidays specified in court rules. Adoption of this rule conforms with federal policy making Juneteenth a legal holiday, and many jurisdictions nationwide have already taken similar action.

Since Juneteenth is a specific day, courts will treat the holiday like similar holidays that might fall on a weekend by making the Friday before or the Monday after the observed date. This year, for example, since June 19th falls on a Sunday, the court holiday would be observed on Monday, June 20th.

“Juneteenth is an event of profound importance in the history of our nation, and mandatory observance of this holiday by courts statewide sends a message that Michigan’s judiciary values the life experiences of all who seek justice,” said Tom Boyd, state court administrator. “We appreciate the speedy work of judges and court administrators to implement the holiday and to inform all stakeholders.”

The proposal to make Juneteenth an official court holiday was published for comment last fall and the public was able to comment through the most recent public hearing on May 18th. Providing opportunity for public comment resulted in extensive input (more than 50 comments) but limited time for Michigan courts to prepare for the new holiday.