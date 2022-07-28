Watch Now
News

Actions

Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ

Election 2020 State Supreme Courts
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, The Michigan Supreme Court's Hall of Justice is seen in Lansing, Mich. SANTA FE, N.M. _ Court majorities are at stake beyond Washington, D.C., as voters chose justices for state supreme courts that have been thrust into politicized clashes over voter access and the emergency powers of governors fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, wants to flip control of the state’s Republican-majority high court. <br/><br/>
Election 2020 State Supreme Courts
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 17:31:47-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday said the state's anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation, a victory for LGBTQ residents.

The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word "sex" in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.

"Our residents deserve to live in a state that recognizes the value of diversity and rejects the notion that our own civil rights law could be used as a tool of discrimination," said Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is gay and had argued the case at the Supreme Court.

In 2019, Rouch World, an event center in Sturgis, declined to host a same-sex wedding, saying it conflicted with the owner's religious beliefs. That same year, a hair-removal business declined to serve a transgender woman.

The Court of Claims said in 2020 that it was bound by a Court of Appeals decision decades earlier that found sexual orientation wasn't covered by the civil rights law.

Lawyers for Rouch World said it was up to the Legislature, not courts, to expressly state that Michigan law bars discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!