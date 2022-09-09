Michigan Supreme Court votes to have abortion rights appear on November ballot

(WXYZ) — In a 5-2 decision on Thursday, Michigan's Supreme Court ruled arguments over typos and spacing in the abortion rights ballot proposal not enough to keep it from the November ballot.

That means abortion rights will be in the hands of voters come November.

On Friday, the Board of State Canvassers will meet and follow the high court’s order, formally sealing this proposal on the ballot.

Abortion rights have been a top-of-mind issue on the political stage since the overturning of Roe V. Wade. This latest ruling is a win for pro-choice advocates.

“Proposal 3,” as it will be called, is expected to drive people from both sides of this heated issue to the polls.

According to the state constitution, if the proposal passes abortion rights would be guaranteed in Michigan.

“Our body, our choice," Detroit resident Virginia Durham said.

Durham says she's happy to see “Prop 3” on the ballot for the November midterms, but pro-life voters like Christen Pollo say Thursday’s decision wasn’t welcome news.

“The court got it wrong today. This petition is fatally flawed," Pollo said.

Pollo feels as if the spacing errors in the petition and the language used should have disqualified it, but the court disagrees.

Already a lower court in Michigan ruled Michigan's 1931 abortion ban unconstitutional, and though that decision is bound to be met with appeals if voters approve “Prop 3” in November the law is void.

Voters like Chelsea Hare of Westland are glad to be able to weigh in.

“Everybody really should have a voice in this matter. Especially the woman who are going to be affected by this," Hare said.