Michigan teacher on hunger strike to put light on climate change

J. David Ake/AP
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Climate change
Oct 29, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A teacher in southwestern Michigan said he's on a one-week hunger strike outside his school to draw attention to climate change.

Josh Gottlieb said he took a week off without pay to sit outside Kalamazoo Central High School this week. Some students and other teachers have dropped by to support him.

“It's all of our problem,” said freshman Giuliana Bush.

She held a sign that said, “We are called Gen Z because we are the LAST generation!!!”

Gottlieb told MLive.com that he will continue his hunger strike and protest through Sunday, when the UN’s climate summit begins in Scotland.

He said political conflict in the U.S. means President Joe Biden isn't bringing much to the conference.

“We need the U.S. to be in a position of leadership and strength to contribute to this thing, and instead we’re going in on our knees with our tail between our legs,” Gottlieb said.

Paul Clements, a professor at Western Michigan University, visited Gottlieb. He's teaching a class with a climate change theme.

“The fundamental issue here is if the advanced countries — particularly like the United States — don’t take that responsibility, there’s no way that the Chinas and Indias and other countries of the world are going to get on board,” Clements said.

