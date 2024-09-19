Michigan Teamsters endorses Harris-Walz campaign in presidential race

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan Teamsters announced Wednesday evening that it’s endorsing the Harris-Walz campaign in the presidential race.

Michigan Teamsters President Kevin Moore sent out a letter pledging strong support for the Harris-Walz campaign.

It comes as the international Teamsters union declined to endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in nearly three decades.

Watch our full interview with Moore in the video player below:

Full interview: Michigan Teamsters president shares why union is endorsing Harris-Walz

It says neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump were able to make serious commitments to ensure the interests of working people are put before big business.

Moore told us why Michigan Teamsters is taking a stand.

“In Michigan, we understand this is a blue wall state,” Moore said. "We’ve seen four years of Donald Trump. It’s the same old rhetoric, and we’re not going back. And Tim Walz and Kamala Harris gave us a vision for all people, working class people, not just Teamsters, not just unions …”

The Michigan Republican Party says the international Teamsters' own internal polling speaks for itself, with members choosing Trump by nearly 2 to 1. The MIGOP sent us the following statement: