Michigan teen mistakes 12-year-old brother for deer, shoots him

Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 11:53:03-05

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A teenager mistook his 12-year-old brother for a deer and shot him with a rifle, authorities said.

The younger boy had gone to call his 17-year-old brother in for dinner Monday evening when the shooting occurred in Solon Township, north of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager was hunting from a tree stand at the time, deputies told WOOD-TV.

The 12-year-old was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the brothers were not released .

