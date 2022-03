(WXYZ) — A Michigan teenager who is blind has gone viral after sinking a free throw during a high school basketball game.

Jules Hoogland was playing in the Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball Team and took over the court.

While she was preparing, the crowd stayed completely silent while she listened to the sound of something tapping on the backboard.

After she made the shot, the more than 2,000 people in the gym erupted, cheering wildly.