Michigan Thanksgiving gas prices are slightly higher this year; here's why

More than 2.3 million Michiganders are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. That means many people will be fueling up on Wednesday.

I did a little digging to see what gas prices will be like this year.

Michigan gas prices will be a bit higher than last year, but not by much, according to Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

He said the higher prices are for two reasons. First, this is just the natural up-and-down cycle that happens with gas prices.

Second, a fire at the BP refinery in Northwest Indiana sent prices up.

That being said, he does expect prices to drop soon.

“The good news is a lot of the refinery issues and maintenance that typically happen in the fall are now wrapping up, and that should pave the way for gas prices to potentially fall below and stay below $3 for a good part of the rest of the year," De Haan said. "So, its going to get better, don’t be in a rush to fill your tank early this week, I would wait as late as you can because prices should fall a few cents every day this week.”

Gas prices are usually lower in Ohio and the Upper Peninsula, and you can use the GasBuddy app to look up prices and map out where you'll find the best bang for your buck.