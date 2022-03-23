Watch
News

Actions

Michigan to receive $86M in federal aid for June flooding

Posted at 6:11 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 06:11:07-04

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit communities hit hard by last summer’s flooding are getting the much-needed help they need from the federal government.

As part of HUD's community development block grant-disaster recovery, metro Detroit is receiving $86M in federal aid.

The city of Detroit will be awarded the bulk of the money with $57,591,000 in aid.

Dearborn, a city also badly impacted by last summer’s severe storms, will receive $16,332,000 in aid.

The rest of the money, $12,033,000, will go to the state.

Dearborn will receive an extra $1.675 million in aid to help address flooding problems along Ecorse Creek.

A check presentation for that investment will happen Wednesday at noon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!