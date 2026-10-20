Michigan & Trumbull listed among Food & Wine's 'Best Pizzas in America' for 2026

One Detroit pizza spot made the list of Food & Wine's "Best Pizzas in America" for 2026, which was published earlier this month.

The article included 27 different spots across America that they called "essential pizzas" which are worth traveling for.

In Detroit, it was Michigan & Trumbull's Detroit-style pizza that was listed.

The "Long Drive Home" pizza was the one highlighted by Food & Wine. That pizza comes with vodka cause, mozzarella, Parmesan, sausage and banana pepper.

Michigan & Trumbull is located along Holden St. near Detroit's New Center neighborhood.

