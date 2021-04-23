Michigan warns people not to eat raw milk products after finding some at convenience store

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is warning people not to eat any raw milk products produced at a dairy farm in West Michigan.

According to the MDARD, the production and sale of raw milk and raw milk products violate the Michigan Manufacturing Milk Law, dairy law and more.

The products, produced at a farm owned by John Shelter in Morely, Mich., were also produced in a facility that is not licensed or inspected.

During a routine inspection of a convenience store in Clare, Mich., an MDARD food inspector discovered around 75 pounds of raw milk butter being sold, violating state law.

It was sold in one-pound clear plastic containers and labeled as "NON-GMO SWEET CREAM BUTTER w/ Himalayan salt." The MDARD seized and disposed of it.

"Our food and dairy inspectors are committed to making sure the food we feed our families is made in a safe way and is free of foodborne pathogens, but it requires a partnership with those we regulate to make that happen," said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. "Under the Michigan Food Law, MDARD is charged with licensing and inspecting food manufacturing facilities and retail food establishments to protect public health and assure a safe and wholesome food supply. Foods offered for sale must be made in licensed and inspected facilities, which this farm was not."

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. The MDARD said it can carry dangerous pathogens and pose serious health risks.