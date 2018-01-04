Michigan Warriors, DPD hockey to play in charity hockey game for Dep. Eric Overall

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan Warriors hockey team and the Detroit Police Department hockey team will face off on Saturday evening to help raise money for the family of fallen Oakland County Sheriff's deputy Eric Overall.

The "Honor The Blue Line" game, which will take place at the Taylor Sportsplex on Telegraph Road, starts at 6 p.m. They are taking donations at the door for entry, and all proceeds raised will go to the family of Deputy Overall.

Last year, the same game featuring the Warriors and DPD Hockey raised money for the families of fallen officers Kenneth Steil, Collin Rose and Myron Jarrett.

The Michigan Warriors Hockey Program helps disabled veterans.

"As veterans who fought for the freedoms we have in this country, those freedoms would not be cherished without those Law Enforcement Officers who maintain and protect the integrity of our Constitution," Michigan Warriors President and CEO Joshua Krajewski said in a release. "For us as Veterans who have served, it is now our honor to thank and remember those who serve at home for us."

Overall, 50, was struck and killed while trying to stop a police chase on Thanksgiving morning. He was a father and 22-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was also a former liaison at Walled Lake Central High School.

The sheriff's office said the suspect 'deliberately ran down' deputy Overall.