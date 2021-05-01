Michigan wildfire covering 5,800 acres in northern Lower Peninsula about fully contained

OSCODA, Mich. (AP) — A wildfire covering 5,800 acres in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is about fully contained, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

The Brittle fire set on April 23 was a planned burn to improve wildlife habitat and meet other purposes on 1,086 acres in the Huron-Manistee National Forests in Iosco County. But wind “that was not forecasted” caused the fire to spread, the Forest Service said.

No structures were lost, roughly 80 miles north of Bay City. The wildfire will undergo a full review, the agency said.

“We are aware there is strong interest and some speculation about the casual factors that contributed to this prescribed fire becoming a wildfire,” the Forest Service said.

