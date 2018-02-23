Michigan Winter Beer Festival postponed due to anticipated flooding

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Winter Beer Festival will be rescheduled due to anticipated flooding on the Grand River in Comstock Park.

It will now be held on March 2 and 3. Tickets that were already purchased will be honored on the new dates.

The Grand River is expected to crest on Friday afternoon and rise as much as three feet above that over the course of the weekend. Flood warnings for this section of the Grand River have been issued until Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“We reviewed several contingency plans and discussed multiple options before coming to this decision,” says Scott Graham, executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild. “But in the end, the safety of our attendees, our breweries and volunteers is of utmost concern.”

Over 9,000 tickets have been sold for the festival, with Saturday sold out. Friday tickets are still available to purchase.

