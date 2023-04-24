Michigan woman dedicated to cleaning up Great Lakes wins $100K Chevy award

(WXYZ) — A Michigan woman who is on a quest to pick up 1 million pieces of trash around the Great Lakes has now been named Chevrolet’s “Lead Dream Chaser.”

Meag Schwartz, founder of the nonprofit Great Lakes Great Responsibility, will receive $100,000 and three months of using a 2024 Chevrolet Trax.

The contest aimed to help someone follow their lifelong dream.

7 Action News interviewed Meag Schwartz, founder of the nonprofit Great Lakes Great Responsibility, last year.

A Michigan woman's quest to pick up 1M pieces of trash around Great Lakes turns into a nonprofit

Schwartz’s nonprofit is dedicated to protecting our treasured freshwater sources.

"The network of volunteers that we've generated has been the biggest boost to my morale. And just knowing that there are millions of people that want to support the Great Lakes is just incredible," she told 7 Action News last April.

You can check out upcoming cleanup events here.

Schwartz was chosen as the winner by a panel of judges who received hundreds of video submissions, according to a news release.

“This is a dream come true,” said Schwartz in a statement. “The funds and Chevy Trax will go a long way in helping us achieve our goal of protecting and enjoying the Great Lakes. Thanks to Chevrolet for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I encourage everyone to follow @greatlakeslove to see the dream unfold in real time.“