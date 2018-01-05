Michigan woman found guilty of running sex trafficking ring comprised of minors

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman from Lansing has been convicted of conducting a criminal enterprise for sex trafficking minors, announced Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Amber Speed, 40, was found guilty by a jury of one felony count of conducting a criminal enterprise for running a sex trafficking rings comprised of minors in the Lansing area.

The original charges stemmed from an investigation by a Michigan State Police trooper, who came across a case of human trafficking.

Speed was conducting an "escort" operation, posing advertisements for commercial sex for herself and at least three other girls and young women online, according to a release.

The victims were minors when they were brought into the human trafficking ring. Multiple instances of Speed trafficking minors occurred from 2009 through approximately 2014.

Speed was charged with two counts of Minor Sex Trafficking, two counts of Prostitution/Pandering and one count of Prostitution/Accepting Earnings.

"Today's conviction shows the importance of training and the need for increased awareness of human trafficking," said Schuette. "I would like to thank the Michigan State Police for their hard work on this case, and encourage law enforcement officers, medical personnel and others to make themselves aware of the signs of human trafficking.