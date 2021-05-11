Michigan woman launches 'Joy Doodles' to spread happiness after losing father

(WXYZ) — In times of change and uncertainty, loneliness and stresses can set in, even for the strongest, toughest people we know.

Oftentimes, to combat those emotions, it takes finding something or someone familiar, to help ground you and give you a sense of peace.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom takes us back to a familiar place and face.

Jessica Hauser, the Executive Director of The Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, opens up about the loss of her father, their special bond and how tapping into something that connected them in the past, is making her smile and spreading joy to others.

They are called Joy Doodles, by a daughter and her dad.