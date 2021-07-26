Michigan woman plans to pay it forward after winning $1 million lottery prize

(WXYZ) — A Grand Rapids woman was blown away when she won a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Sumayyah Waver, 39, matched the five white balls drawn – 07-11-33-58-63 – in the June 1 drawing to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 1997 East Beltline Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids.

“I like to play a variety of Lottery games, so I purchased a few tickets when I was getting groceries,” Waver said in a press release. “About a week later, I checked the tickets. When I realized I’d won $1 million I was blown away!”

Waver visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off student debt and pay it forward.

“I am blessed with the people in my life and what I do for a living, so this will allow me to feel free and enjoy life even more,” she said.