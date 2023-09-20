Woman rescued from outhouse toilet in Michigan after falling in trying to recover Apple Watch

(WXYZ) — Michigan first responders had to rescue a woman from an outhouse toilet on Tuesday after she fell in while trying to recover her Apple Watch.

Michigan State Police say first responders were called to the outhouse near the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County around 11 a.m.

A woman was reportedly yelling for help and told officials she dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and then lowered herself inside to get it, but then could not get out.

Otsego County: First Responders rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet at Dixon Lake. https://t.co/ua3CTr8k8X pic.twitter.com/t2DNeWO1Hi — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 20, 2023

The toilet had to be removed, and a strap was used to lift the woman to safety.

Michigan DNR officers, MSP troopers and Otsego County EMS all responded to the scene.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” MSP wrote.

