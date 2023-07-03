Michigan woman sentenced for making threats against Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to four months probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail after threatening violence against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She is 33-year-old Tabitha Davis of Marshall.

Davis sent the threatening message through Whitmer’s constituent services website. She later admitted to sending the message, and initially claimed that it was protected under free speech.

Davis pleaded guilty to malicious use of telecommunications services. At her sentencing, Davis was also ordered to complete recommended mental health treatment and complete a substance abuse evaluation.

“Threatening public officials with violence for doing their jobs cannot stand,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them.”