OAK PARK — The Michigan Department of Transportation hopes to have automated speed cameras running in work zones by the 2027 construction season, as the state moves closer to implementing a law signed two years ago.

See the full story from 7 Traffic Anchor Ali Hoxie in the video below

Michigan work zone speed cameras could be active by 2027 construction season

In 2024, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation allowing cameras in construction zones. In 2025, MDOT said having the cameras ready for the 2026 construction season would be a challenge. Now, the department says 2027 is the target.

MDOT is currently searching for a third-party vendor to operate the cameras. The department declined an on-camera interview, saying there was nothing new to share, but referred me to the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, known as MITA, an organization advocating for the cameras.

Rob Coppersmith, Executive Vice President of MITA, said the process involves working through several logistical questions.

"There's just like a lot of things that you have to figure out, like how does this coordinate with the Secretary of State, how does this judicial system work, and how do we find a vendor and all that type of stuff," Coppersmith said.

Under the law, fines only apply when a driver is traveling 10 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit. A first offense results in a written warning only. A second offense within three years carries a civil fine of up to $150. A third offense within three years could cost up to $300.

"If you get no tickets within a three year period, you go back to zero," Coppersmith said.

No points would be added to a driver's license under the program.

The law also includes data privacy protections. Recorded images and data can only be used to determine violations. Images must be destroyed once a fine is paid or the contest period lapses. Data cannot be shared or sold to any third party.

Coppersmith addressed concerns about surveillance.

"What would you say to people that say big brother is watching?" "I would say that big brother has probably been watching for a long time, if you carry a cell phone or anything like that," Coppersmith said.

"This is simply recording your license plate and issuing a fine to that vehicle that is traveling too fast," Coppersmith said.

Reaction from drivers is mixed. George Washington, from Oak Park, said he supports the idea.

"I think it's a great idea," Washington said.

Washington also acknowledged the reality of highway speeds in work zones.

"If you're not doing 80 you're going to get ran over," Washington said.

Tammy Czarniowski, from Oak Park, expressed concern about the growing presence of surveillance technology.

"We can't go around town without them knowing what we are doing, when we are doing it," Czarniowski said.

Steve Lloyd, from Detroit, said he sees both sides.

"I feel like it's a good thing for safety, but ultimately I think that's something that the police should do and monitor," Lloyd said.

Lloyd also questioned the financial motivation behind the program.

"I think it's just another way to kind of extract money out of people for human behavior," Lloyd said.

Under the law, a sign must be posted one mile before any cameras, warning drivers of their presence. The cameras will only be active while workers are physically present in the work zone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

