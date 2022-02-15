Michigan Works! agencies partnering to hold virtual child care job fair

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Works! agencies in the Southeast region are teaming up to hold a virtual child care job fair on Tuesday.

The event comes as Southeast Michigan is being impacted by a “critical shortage of child care workers,” Michigan Works! said.

The job fair will take place Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Brazen platform.

The event is being held by Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation, Oakland County Michigan Works!, Michigan Works! Macomb/St. Clair, Michigan Works! Southeast and SEMCA Michigan Works! in collaboration with Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Great Start to Quality.

“A strong childcare industry is crucial to the economy of southeast Michigan,” Shamar Herron, executive director of Michigan Works! Southeast, said in a statement. “Not only do childcare programs provide rewarding jobs but, as we emerge from the pandemic, they enable working parents to return to the workforce and must be adequately staffed.”

About 100 licensed child care providers with immediate openings are expected to participate in the event, including school districts and private employer in Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

“Childcare centers across the region are struggling to find talent,” Jennifer Llewellyn, director of Oakland County Michigan Works!, said in a statement. “At the same time, we know that there are high school students, college students, and adults seeking fulfilling and meaningful career opportunities in their communities. This can be a first step in achieving this goal.”

Participation is limited. Registration is open online. Candidates can also contact their nearest Michigan Works! office by calling 800-285-WORKS.