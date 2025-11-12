DETROIT (WXYZ) — A World War II veteran and former prisoner of war has become a hero once again — this time through organ donation at the remarkable age of 101.

Chuck Leman died from a heart condition on Oct. 6, 2025, but his final act of generosity will help up to 75 people through tissue donation, according to Gift of Life Michigan.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Michigan World War II veteran becomes organ donor at 101, helping up to 75 people

"It means a lot to know that dad gave so much in life and in passing," said Chris Leman, Chuck's son.

Chuck Leman had marked on his driver's license that he wanted to be an organ donor, a decision that surprised even his family given his advanced age.

Chris Leman An undated courtesy photo of Dorothy, Chris and Chuck Leman

A lifetime of service

Chuck Leman's service to others began more than 80 years ago when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 at just 18 years old.

"I understand it was the first induction of 18-year-olds and he and a number of people from that part of Illinois were inducted into the Army," Chris Leman said.

After extensive training in the U.S., Chuck Leman's division joined the front lines in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge, where he was captured and became a prisoner of war.

Chris Leman An undated courtesy photo of Chuck Leman in an article

"He came across a German machine gun emplacement and they were shot at and my dad was wounded in the neck and the head," Chris Leman said.

Chuck Leman endured extreme hunger, forced labor and freezing temperatures during his captivity.

"Dad lost some toes to frostbite," Chris Leman said.

Chuck Leman was eventually freed on April 14, 1945 by Allied forces.

Chris Leman An undated courtesy photo of Chuck Leman

Building a new life

Returning home, Chuck Leman began a new chapter, marrying his high school sweetheart, Dorothy, in 1948. The couple raised three children — Jude, Tom and Chris — while moving from Nashville to New York City before settling in Detroit around 1955.

"And after a couple of years of working for the city of Detroit, they formed their owned architecture, landscaping and urban planning firm," Chris Leman said.

Chris Leman An undated courtesy photo of Chuck Leman and his children

Chuck Leman lived a long and full life before reaching 101 years old.

Age is just a number

Just an hour after Chuck Leman's passing, Chris received a surprising call from Gift of Life Michigan.

"I was happy to receive the call, interested to received the call, but rather surprised to think that dad could be a donor at his age," Chris Leman said.

Hear more about the donation from Chris Leman below:

Web extra: Son talks about 101-year-old father's impact after serving in Army and organ donation

Patrick Wells O'Brien with the state's organ and tissue donation organization says in this case, age really is just a number.

"It's one of those things that people don't think is true, but there's really no upper age limit to be a tissue donor," O'Brien said.

Chris Leman An undated courtesy photo of Chuck and Dorothy Leman.

Chuck Leman's final act of generosity, donating his skin, will help up to 75 people.

"Chuck is truly a hero in giving really this. He's sacrificed so much for this country. He's a hero and now he's a hero again," O'Brien said.

Chris Leman says his father's quiet kindness left an unforgettable legacy.

"He was somebody who I think a lot of people respected for his quiet wisdom. This is just another example of dad giving quietly. He was a great example for us," Chris Leman said.

Chris Leman An undated courtesy photo of Chuck Leman

How to become a donor

With 58% of Michiganders registered as organ donors, O'Brien says it's easy to register if you aren't already. Next time you renew your license, all you have to do is check the box and get the iconic heart symbol on your driver's license — a small act that could save dozens of lives.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

