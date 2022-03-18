Michiganders celebrate Holi, a colorful Indian festival that symbolizes unity

(WXYZ) — Michiganders with ties to India may be spending today celebrating Holi, an annual event celebrated in most parts of India.

Holi, also known as the "festival of love" according to holifestival.org, is used as a day to unite people and a day for letting go of resentments and bad feelings towards the people in your life.

The holiday is celebrated with colorful powder that's thrown up in the air and into the streets.

The Indian festival lasts for a day and a night.

Holi is considered one of the most revered and celebrated festivals in India. It begins with the lighting of the bonfire the day before Holi. This process symbolizes the triumph of good over bad.