Michigan’s 2nd annual turkey naming contest is now open!

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Calling all Michiganders! Voting is now open to submit names for a lucky turkey that will be pardoned by Governor Whitmer.

“As we look forward to Thanksgiving, we invite Michiganders of all ages (but especially kids!) to submit name suggestions for a very special turkey to be pardoned by Governor Whitmer,” officials with the State of Michigan said. “This year, as always, our team is thankful for you. We are thankful for your passion, your love of Michigan, and all the thoughts and ideas you have shared with us over the last five years. We are honored to continue serving you, and we cannot wait to see the names you come up with for the lucky turkey!”

On November 20, the winning name will be announced. All entries must be submitted no later than noon on November 17. Multiple entries are allowed.

To submit a name before the November 17 deadline, click here.