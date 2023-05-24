Michigan's Adventures kicks of the 2023 summer season this Friday!

MUSKEGON, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan's Adventures, the largest amusement park in Michigan state, opens for the 2023 summer season this weekend!

The 250-acre amusement park is home to more than 60 rides, slides, and attractions! The Michigan staple is also home to a waterpark that has three wave pools, slides of all kinds, and more.

Beginning May 26 visitors can enjoy the dry section of the amusement park. The waterpark will open to the public on June 10.

All active and retired military members, including National Guard, reserves, and veterans, will receive a free ticket to the park valid for a single day between Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29, 2023. In addition, military members can save up to $30 online when purchasing tickets for up to six friends or family members.

Other visitors can purchase single-day tickets online for $39.99. Two-day tickets for $64.99 and season passes for $99.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the rest of the week.

To purchase tickets or to learn more,click here.