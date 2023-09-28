Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency recalls marijuana gummies sold across metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) announced Thursday a voluntary recall of a number of marijuana-infused edibles “due to non-compliant creation and packaging. During an investigation, the licensee was unable to demonstrate that the product was homogenous. In addition, the product exceeds the maximum allowable THC concentration per serving,” the agency said.
The voluntary recall affects marijuana-infused gummies sold at dispensaries in metro Detroit.
“Consumers who have these products in their possession should return them to the marijuana sales location for proper disposal. Consumers who have experienced adverse reactions after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their healthcare providers. Consumers are encouraged to also report any adverse reactions to marijuana product to the CRA by completing this Adverse Reaction Form and submitting it according to the instructions included or by phone at 517-2848599,” CRA said.
The following is a list of items included in the limited recall along with where they were sold:
Information Entropy I(x5) (License No. AU-R-000206)1115 Broadway ST
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000020997
Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/23/2023-7/22/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021007
Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/27/2023-6/29/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023744
Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/27/2023-6/13/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023612
Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/24/2023-6/14/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023621
Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/16/2023-7/25/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023746
Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/15/2023-7/13/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023771
Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/23/2023-6/17/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023612
Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/24/2023-6/14/2023
Shango Hazel Park (License No. AU-R-000392)22821 S Chrysler DR
Hazel Park, MI 48030
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021006
Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/16/2023-7/6/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000020846
Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/1/2023-7/13/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023599
Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 7/5/2023-7/16/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023616
Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/2/2023-7/16/2023
Emerald Fire Provisioning Center (License No. AU-R-000654)4980 N. Dickenson RD Suite 420
Coleman, MI 48618
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021001
Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/30/2023-7/25/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023614
Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/30/2023-7/25/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023747
Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/1/2023-7/24/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023774
Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 5/30/2023-7/21/2023
Plan B Wellness Center, LLC (License No. AU-R-000911)20101 W. Eight Mile RD
Detroit, MI 48219
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021004
Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/13/2023-7/25/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023618
Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/13/2023-7/10/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023743
Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 7/12/2023-7/23/2023
Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023768
Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct
Sold 6/13/2023-6/28/2023