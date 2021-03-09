Michigan's extended unemployment benefits ending for some

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state is putting an end to some additional unemployment benefits because Michigan is no longer in a high unemployment period.

People who were receiving Extended Benefits (EB) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) won't be receiving additional weeks of payment under those programs. Those impacted have been notified of the change, according to the state.

The high employment period (HUP) is dependent on the state's unemployment rate. Recently, Michigan's unemployment rate fell below the threshold for the state's high unemployment period to remain active. The result is that some will no longer qualify for extended benefits.

Additional information regarding the state's EB and PUA programs:

For individuals receiving EB:



If claimants have already been paid their maximum weeks of EB, their EB claim is considered exhausted and there are no more weeks of EB available.

Claimants who exhaust EB may be eligible for benefits on another program. If so, they will be notified that they may apply for benefits on a different program.

For individuals receiving PUA:

