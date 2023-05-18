Michigan's first Costco Business Center coming to Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s first Costco Business Center is coming to Southfield near the former Northland Center mall, according to a real estate company helping with the project.

The 13.38-acre site and 160,000-square-foot business-oriented retail warehouse will be located at the corner of Northland Drive and Northwestern Highway.

Friedman Real Estate, which advised the seller, said the business center will be different than Costco’s standard consumer retail warehouses. Products will be sold in greater quantities and there will not be a pharmacy or bakery at the location.

Friedman Real Estate said the facility will play a big role in the new Northland City Center project. The site of the former Northland Center mall will be transformed into a mixed-use retail, medical and multi-family space.

Developers say the area is a prime location in metro Detroit and is near several freeway. An opening date has not yet been announced.