Michigan's first measles case since 2019 detected in Oakland County

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan health officials have confirmed the first measles case in the state since 2019.

The case was detected in a child in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The case is linked to international travel. It’s unclear at this time where exactly the case was detected in the county.

MDHHS doesn’t believe there is additional exposure outside of the household. They are working on the case with the Oakland County Health Division.

MDHHS is recommending people 1 years old and up get vaccinated for measles if they aren’t already. Ninety percent of unvaccinated people who come into contact with the disease become infected, MDHHS said.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential outbreaks of diseases like measles,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive said in a statement. “It is important to make sure our families are up to date on all routine vaccines to prevent the spread of severe illness and disease. Now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines.”

The state say measles is highly contagious but vaccine-preventable. It can be spread through direct contact with a person or in the air, living up to two hours where the infected person was.

Symptoms typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can emerge 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:



High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

Anyone who becomes symptomatic is urged not to visit a doctor or emergency room before calling ahead of time, so the proper precautions can be taken.

So far in 2024, 35 measles cases have been reported in 15 other states. Routine vaccination coverage has dropped, the state said.

A single dose of the measles vaccine is about 93% effective and two doses is about 97% effective. But not everyone may be eligible to receive the vaccine.

For more information, contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website. Some children may be eligible to the Vaccines for Children program.

