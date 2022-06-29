SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MDHHS confirmed Wednesday that the probable case was found in Oakland County.

Preliminary testing for the case came back as a presumptive positive result for orthopoxvirus. Monkeypox falls under the orthopoxvirus family of viruses, MDHHS said.

Confirmatory testing is being done at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say the person is isolating and is not a risk to the public. MDHHS is working with local health departments to notify close contacts.

"MDHHS works closely with local health departments and providers across the state to protect the health of Michigan residents through rapid detection and response,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a statement. “Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about monkeypox should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

According to the state health department, 5,115 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 51 countries. The United States has 306 confirmed cases in 27 states and Washington D.C.

Monkeypox symptoms include:



Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

More information on monkeybox can be found on the CDC's website.

