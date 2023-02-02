Southgate will soon be home to Ross Dress for Less store

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southgate City Administrator Dan Marsh confirmed Thursday that the city will soon become the home of a new Ross Dress for Less store.

According to the retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. The Southgate store will be one of Michigan's first Ross locations. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the discount retailer's closest location to Michigan.

Marsh says permits for the store have been approved by the city.

The new store will be located in the shopping center at Dix Toledo and Eureka Roads in the former Office Depot location.

Currently, no date has been set for the store's grand opening.

7 Action News has reached out to Ross for comment, but has yet to hear back.

