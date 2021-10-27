Michigan's November 2021 election: Here's everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — Michigan's 2021 general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 across the state.

While it is an off-year with no national elections on the ballot, many important local issues are on the ballot in communities across the state.

Below you'll find the important information for the election, and you can learn more at Michigan.gov/vote.

What time are polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

View a sample ballot

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office has a tool where you can view a sample ballot. Click here to view it.

Find your polling place

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office has a tool where you can search your polling place. Click here to find it.

Absentee ballots

To request an absentee ballot online or by mail, you have to request it by 5 p.m. the on Friday, Oct. 29. If you're registered, you can request an absentee ballot at your clerk's office up until Monday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. before the election.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk's office.

The Secretary of State's Office is encouraging people to return their absentee ballots in person at either their local clerk's office or their designated drop box.

Voter registration

If you're not sure if you're registered to vote, you can check by clicking here. If you are not, you can register in person at your local clerk's office.

Do you need your ID?

While voter ID is not required to vote in Michigan, it is recommended you bring it to ease the process and make it go quicker. If you happen to have forgotten your ID, you can sign an affidavit saying you are the person who is voting.

List of races

While this is an off-year election, there are still many races on the ballot. You can view them below.

November 2021 elections by county by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



