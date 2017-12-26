Michigan's population rises in 2017; 10th most populous state in US

(WXYZ) - Population is on the rise in Michigan, according to new figures released last week by the United States Census Bureau.

Michigan's population in 2017 was 9,962,311, up from 9,933,445 in 2016. That represents a .3 percent increase. It's also the 10th most populous state in the country.

The U.S. population grew by 2.3 million between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017, according to the Census Bureau, which was a .72 percent increase to 325.7 million.

Idaho was the nation's fastest-growing state with a 2.2 percent increase to 1.7 million people. Nevada was behind them with 2 percent, followed by Utah at 1.9 percent, Washington at 1.7 percent and Florida and Arizona at 1.6 percent.

“Domestic migration drove change in the two fastest-growing states, Idaho and Nevada, while an excess of births over deaths played a major part in the growth of the third fastest-growing state, Utah,” said Luke Rogers, Chief of the Population Estimates Branch.

California remains the most populous state in the nation with 39,536,653 people. That's followed by Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.