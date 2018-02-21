Michigan's statewide high school graduation rate hits 80 percent

(WXYZ) - More than 80 percent of Michigan's high school graduated last year, according to data released by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.

The 2016-2017 school year graduation rate increased slightly by 0.53 percent from the 2015-2016 school year.

Five of the 10 school districts with the most high school students in the cohort class of 2017 improved their graduation rates. In order of class size, their rates are:

Detroit Public Schools Community District: 78.22 percent;

Utica Community Schools: 93 percent;

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools: 89.47 percent;

Dearborn City School District: 94.69 percent;

Ann Arbor Public Schools: 89.66 percent;

Chippewa Valley Schools: 92.25 percent;

Rochester Community School District: 96.05 percent;

Warren Consolidated Schools: 84.51 percent;

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools: 93.17 percent; and

Livonia Public School District: 92.28 percent.

Below is the statewide four-year trend for on-time, four-year graduation and dropout rates:

"This is the first time the statewide four-year graduation rate has surpassed 80 percent since we started calculating rates by cohorts eleven years ago," said CEPI Director Tom Howell. "This increase is in line with how the statewide graduation rate has been trending gradually upward."