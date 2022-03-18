Michigan's top court looking at legality of drone evidence

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — In the months ahead, the Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments in a conflict between drones and the U.S. Constitution’s protection against illegal searches.

Local officials used aerial photos as evidence in a lawsuit filed against a couple in Long Lake Township, near Traverse City.

Todd and Heather Maxon were accused of violating a zoning ordinance and creating a nuisance with cars and salvage material.

The Maxons say using a drone without a court order violated the Fourth Amendment.

The Michigan Court of Appeals agreed in a 2-1 decision a year ago.