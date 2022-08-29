MICRC receives clean audit from the Office of Auditor General

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has received a clean audit from the Office of Auditor General.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, the audit was for Fiscal Year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2022 through March 31. In its report, the Office of Auditor General issued an unmodified opinion on MICRC’s financial schedule to reflect that it was fairly presented, in all material respects, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The report also said that the results of the Office of Auditor General’s internal control testing disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards.

“To ensure openness and transparency, the MICRC requested a report on the financial audit, including the report on internal control, compliance, and other matters of the Commission,” said Commissioner Rothhorn, MICRC chair. “As the inaugural Commission, we’re thrilled with this report demonstrating our commitment to being stewards of taxpayer funds. Kudos to Commissioner Janice Vallette, MICRC Audit liaison, and MICRC Executive Director Edward Woods III for their outstanding work throughout the audit process.”

“We applaud the professionalism and thorough review of the Commission’s finances by the OAG,” said Commissioner Janice Vallette, MICRC Audit liaison. “As noted in the OAG close-out meeting, I want to recognize MICRC Executive Director Edward Woods III for his openness, timely responsiveness, and cooperation throughout the audit process. On behalf of the Commission, he provided stellar representation.”