Watch
News

Actions

Mid-Michigan city considering request to house migrant children

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar via AP)
Migrant Children
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:33:21-04

(AP) — A city in central Michigan is considering a request to turn a former nursing home into temporary housing for young migrants.

Warwick Living Center in Alma would be leased to Bethany Christian Services to provide housing for boys, ages 12 to 17, for up to 40 days or until a sponsor can be found, The Morning Sun reported.

The Alma Planning Commission voted last week to schedule a July 12 public hearing on a rezoning request.

“There were about 20 to 25 in attendance, including the planning commission,” City Manager Matt Schooley said. “There was minimal public comment. We tried to make it clear that this was just the first part of the process.”

Bethany Christian Services would use up to 36 beds for children who have crossed the southern U.S. border without parents or guardians and do not have legal status in this country.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!