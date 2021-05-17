Photo gallery: See the Edenville Dam and Sanford Lake, a year after catastrophic flooding & failure

Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ
Photos show Sanford Lake and the Edenville Dam, nearly a year after massive rain caused the dam to fail and a catastrophic flood in mid-Michigan.WXYZ