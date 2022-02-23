Mid-Michigan man arrested for allegedly assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol riot

(WXYZ) — A Linden man has become the 15th person arrested from Michigan in connection to riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Matthew Krol, 63, was arrested Tuesday and is facing several charges. Prosecutors allege he took a baton from a police officer at the Capitol and assaulted the officer with it.

According to the complaint, an anonymous tipster contacted the FBI saying they knew Krol after seeing a photo of him on social media. The tipster also said Krol had been at the protests at the Michigan Capitol.

Photos included in the complaint allegedly show Krol spinning the officer around several times, "pulling them into the crowd and eventually wrest[l]ing the baton from Officer D.P.’s hand. Krol then turns to the crowd, holding up the baton as if in celebration."

Krol then used the baton to strike other Metro Police officers, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, Krol is the "self-professed executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia."