Mid-Michigan man shot in gunfight with state troopers

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by state troopers in a gunfight Thursday, police said.

Troopers were serving a warrant for a 34-year-old St. Johns man in Olive Township north of Lansing around 2 p.m. when the suspect opened fire on officers, state police said.

Troopers returned fire, striking the man.

The troopers were the only law enforcement on the scene and none were injured in the shooting, police said.

Four troopers were placed on administrative lead, per department policy.

Police have not said why there was a warrant for the man’s arrest.