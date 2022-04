ROSEVILLE, MI (WXYZ) — A Roseville Middle School student was hit by a car Tuesday morning while crossing Martin Road in Roseville.

The young student has been transported to St. John Moross Hospital and is currently in surgery.

This incident is still under investigation, and the driver is cooperating with police.

Alcohol is not a factor in this incident, and witnesses reported that the vehicle involved did not appear to be speeding.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.