Midtown Detroit named one of 25 hottest neighborhoods in America

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit continues to grow and places to live are at a premium, and that has helped Midtown Detroit become one of the 25 hottest neighborhoods in America.

HotSpot Rentals took into account more than 18 factors across six categories to determine that Midtown is the 25th hottest neighborhood to live in the U.S.

According to HotSpot, they took into account walkability, transit (access to public transportation and transit times), budget (confidence in economy, state and local taxes, shifts in rental market), entertainment (restaurants, bars, coffee shops, festivals, fairs, etc.), lifestyle (bikeability, pet friendliness, number of outdoor activities) and weather (polls about weather and severity of seasons).

The data they used come from apps like Yelp, TimeOut, Walk Score, TripAdvisor and Apartment List.

Midtown scored a 69 overall, with an 87 in walkability, 57 in transit, 74 in budget, 49 in entertainment, 57 in lifestyle and 65 in weather.

The top neighborhood was The Mission in San Francisco, followed by Bushwick in New York City, Jackson Square in San Francisco, Capitol Hill in Seattle and Sunset Park in New York City.