Mighty Moe's Journey: A Michigan mother's love for her 11-year-old son in hospice care

(WXYZ) — If you ask people to name a superhero, they'll probably come up with Superman, Spiderman or Batman.

But there's a new hero in town today, and his name is Mighty Moe.

Mighty Moe Jaber is 11 years old and flying high from enjoying a celebration of his life. His mom put out the call and the town of Saline answered, for a drive by event to honor the pint-sized little engine that could.

Dr. Partha Nandi and I first met Moe when he was 5 years old. He was born with cerebral palsy and dystonia associated with abnormal muscle tone. He can't control the muscles allowing him to speak.

But even back then, he had plenty to say.

"My superhero name is Mighty Moe Man," he said using technology that helped him communicate.

Mighty Moe showed us the sensational superpower he developed, the ability to talk with his eyes. A special device helped Moe form a few words, and he used that weapon to melt people's hearts.

Beaumont Hospital helped him regain his super strength as he learned to stand on his own two feet, and to even play baseball.

His mom, Jessica Parker, is the secret to her little superhero's success.

All these years, Moe has mustered the strength and courage to fight his horrible degenerative disease, and his mom has been by his side the entire time.

Now this 11-year-old wonder is in hospice care. And Jessica honored Moe with a special party full of his favorite heroes.

Jessica has shown amazing resolve over the years as she fought to give Moe some sense of normalcy in his life, and she's been pouring out her personal thoughts on a Facebook page, Mighty Moe's Journey, thanking everyone for their support.

Wednesday night, Jessica posted that Moe says he's now ready to stop fighting.

She's asking everyone to please pray for the family and that she and Moe's sister can spend just a few more days with their little superhero.

Jessica hasn't been able to work while Mighty Moe is in hospice care, so her friends have been trying to help her make ends meet.

They set up a GoFundMe page to help pay her bills. You can visit that page here.

