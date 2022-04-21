Miguel Cabrera is one hit away from his 3000 hit milestone!

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera is just one hit away from 3000 hits!

Last night against the Yankees, Cabrera went 3-for-4 pulling him within one hit of the career milestone.

He had the chance last night but struck out on his last at-bat.

On Thursday afternoon, the Tigers will face the Yankees again giving Miggy another chance to reach this career milestone.

"Yeah Miggy!" a few fans exclaimed. "We're coming back tomorrow!"

Fans who attended the game yesterday are ecstatic.

"Miggy's going to the promised land," another fan said.

Once Cabrera gets that 3,000th hit, he will become the 33rd major leaguer to hit 3000. He will also be the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the milestone.

"I know it's a special moment, but at the same time, I got to do my job and get on base in that situation," Cabrera said.

Cabrera will also join a special club within MLB becoming the 7th player to enter the 3,000-hit and 500 home run club.

Tigers play the Yankees at Comerica Park Thursday at 1:10 p.m..