Mike Duggan sits down with 7 News Detroit's Simon Shaykhet at Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND (WXYZ) — Mike Duggan sat down with 7 News Detroit's Simon Shaykhet on Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

Duggan recently made headlines when he announced he was dropping his independent bid in Michigan's gubernatorial race.

Watch the interview with Duggan in the video player below:

Mike Duggan talks to 7 News Detroit at Mackinac Policy Conference

"Between the difficulty raising money nationally and the headwinds that were coming with the Democratic surge, I just felt like I had to be honest with people and say, I don't see the path there anymore, and here's a decision I'm making, and most people seem to respect that," Duggan told Shaykhet.

As far as what comes next for Duggan, he says he plans to take his time.

"I have been spending the last 18 months, day and night running this campaign, and it's now been 4 or 5 days that I've been out. So over the next month or two, I'll assess what I do next, but there's no hurry on that," he said.

Duggan also shared excitement that the 2027 Final Four will be held in Detroit and says the future of the city is bright and praised the leadership of Mayor Sheffield.

"I'm really pleased with the way Mary Sheffield has taken the progress and is continuing to build on it, and the way she has brought people together and stayed away from the us versus them politics," Duggan said.

Watch his full interview in the video player above.