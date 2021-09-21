Mike Manley to step down as head of Americas for Stellantis

(WXYZ) — Mike Manley is stepping down as the head of Americas for Stellantis, the automaker announced on Tuesday.

According to Stellantis, Manley will take over as CEO of Autonation starting on Nov. 1. He was previously the CEO for Fiat Chrysler before it merged with Peugeot.

“After 20 incredible, challenging and enjoyable years, and with Stellantis performing so strongly under Carlos’ leadership, the time feels right for me to open a new chapter. Working with Carlos to create this extraordinary company, with the constant support of our shareholders, has been a huge privilege both professionally and personally," Manley said in a release. "I’m so proud of our Stellantis teams for their extraordinary work and I wish Carlos and them every success as they continue their great adventure. Finally, I am very honored to have been asked to join the Stellantis Foundation Board.”

With the change, Stellantis announced that Mark Stewart, the COO of Stellantis North America, and Antonio Filosa, the COO of Stellantis Latin America, will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

“It’s been my privilege to know Mike first as a competitor, then as a partner and colleague in the creation of Stellantis, but most importantly, always as a friend. From the very earliest days of our discussions, we shared a truly common vision, belief and commitment and it’s on these solid foundations, built over the past several years, that Stellantis has delivered its impressive early results," Tavares added in a release. "So, while I’m personally sorry to no longer have Mike as a colleague, I’m equally delighted for his new CEO role and glad that he will be joining the Board of the Stellantis Foundation.”